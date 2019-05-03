A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following a disorder in the Auckland suburb of Torbay overnight.

Police were called to a report of a disorder at a property, on Auckland's North Shore, shortly before midnight.

On arrival Police located a critically injured man.

Ambulance staff administered medical care, however the man died at the scene.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.