A Whanganui police officer has confirmed the discovery of a body on the Jones St Field.

The body was discovered by an informant who called police at about 4.30pm on Friday.

Police are not actively searching for anyone in relation to the discovery, but an officer said they were still trying to piece together what had happened.

Four police vehicles lined Jones St close to Anzac Parade and several officers could be seen in the area.

Advertisement

More to follow as it becomes available.