The battle between Eminem's representatives and the National Party over the breach of the song Lose Yourself has come to the Supreme Court.

American companies Eight Mile Style and Martin Affiliated, who co-own the copyright to the song, are seeking leave to appeal a decision to lower the costs National should have to pay over the breach.

In 2017, the High Court deemed Eminem Esque, a song used in a National Party election ad in 2014, breached copyright of Eminem's song Lose Yourself.

Justice Helen Cull instructed the party to pay $600,000 to Eminem and his representatives for using the alternative version.

The party lodged an appeal against the fee and in December last year, the Court of Appeal ruled the National Party would pay only $225,000 in damages.

Eminem's song Lose Yourself is at the centre of the court case. File Photo / Steve C. Mitchell/Invision/AP

But Eminem's representatives believe the court erred in how it applied the damages principle.

The National Party bought Eminem Esque from a company called Beatbox, which in turn bought the licence from California-based music library Labrador.

The application for leave to appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court in Wellington this afternoon.