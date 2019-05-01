Police Minister Stuart Nash was this morning paid a visit by a litter of soon-to-be police dogs, who met their boss for the first time.

The puppies, all almost 6 weeks old, were engaging in a socialising outing – something they do frequently to prepare them for life on the force.

Nash was holding Jimmy, a german shepherd.

"He's about to begin a career as a very, very valuable member of the New Zealand police service."

He said the dogs were "extremely valuable" to the police.

"They are an incredible resource in terms of ensuring we keep communities safe but also, putting the bad guys behind bars.

"They play a very important role in all sorts of policing, from organised crime to tracking, to drugs – they're very important."

Nash had invited National justice spokesman – and former police dog handler – Mark Mitchell to meet the new recruits this morning, but he was unable to make it.

The puppies will go into foster care until they are 14 months old and then they will begin their training to be out on the beat four months later.

The puppies visiting the minister today would be patrol or sniffer dogs when they have completed their training.

Police Minister Stuart Nash meeting some of the Police's newest recruits - puppies destined to be sniffer and patrol dogs. Photo / Jason Walls

Anyone is able to foster a police puppy, as long as they can provide a temporary home, or on a long term basis (for breeding females, mostly in the Wellington region).

But most puppies will be placed with Police dog handlers and remain with them for their working life. Puppies may be fostered by members of the public for 7 to 12 months.

The police puppy visit comes as Nash comes under pressure over police documents in

which the names of more than 100 people that were actively being monitored by police were leaked to Stuff.

The police commissioner Mike Bush said he would investigate the issue to find out if there had been a breach of protocol.