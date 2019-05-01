Premium is here - nzherald.co.nz's new digital subscriptions have launched, offering more of the best journalism from New Zealand and around the world.

There's an expanded menu of investigative work from our team of writers, as well as insightful commentary and indepth analysis, supported by a glittering line-up of international content.

That includes features and news from the New York Times, The Times (UK), Financial Times and the Harvard Business Review as well as the Washington Post, the Daily Telegraph (UK) and the South China Morning Post.

Here are seven pieces published so far that are well worth checking out.

One night with the man who will change your kids' lives

Our schools are facing their biggest overhaul in decades. Bali Haque, who is leading the Tomorrow's Schools Independent Taskforce, has been visiting schools up and down the country telling people why our education system needs to become something completely different. David Fisher catches him in Kerikeri.

Christina Chua (right) with her partner Vivien-Loh-Chua and their two kids Zac, 5, and Sage, 11 months. Photo / Dean Purcell

Visa delay 'a nightmare' for same-sex couple

A same-sex couple who moved to New Zealand to raise children without judgement are worried about their future as officials procrastinate about what city they can live in.

Singaporean couple Christina Chua, 44, and Vivien Loh, 37, met while they were working as flight attendants with Singapore Airlines and visited Auckland to get married in 2014 - something they couldn't do in their own country.

Daniel Carter has played for the Crusaders, the All Blacks and Racing 92 in France. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Data project: New Zealand's rugby exodus

More than half of the approximately 190 New Zealand players contracted to the country's five Super Rugby franchises will end up playing their rugby overseas. Writer Kris Shannon and data journalist Chris Knox have tracked the careers of every player to lace on a boot in anger for New Zealand's five franchises in the post-1995 professional era.

Customs New Zealand train dogs to detect drugs and cash at the New Zealand border. Photo / File

The diplomat, the sniffer dog and $300k cash

An anonymous tip in the mail prompted Official Information Act requests which confirmed a member of a foreign delegation failed to declare a large sum of cash, in breach of New Zealand's money laundering laws. Jared Savage reports the cash was confiscated but no arrest made, a decision which one expert said "seemed odd".

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is suddenly being forced to adapt to a new reality. Photo / AP

Facing up to Facebook: Global battle to regulate social media

Facebook and Google — owners of the biggest platforms for user-generated content — are suddenly being forced to adapt to a new reality. For years, they sheltered behind broad immunities that left them with no liability for content, provided they acted to remove illegal material when notified. Now, in the wake of the Christchurch attacks, Governments around the world are pushing for them to take more responsibility.

Taron Egerton has taken on the challenging task of playing Elton John for Rocketman. Photo / AP

Bringing the Rocketman to life

Welsh actor Taron Egerton has taken on the challenging task of playing Elton John for Rocketman, a film the singer is backing about his early career. Dan Cairns of the Times of London meets the new movie's cast and director.



Simon Bridges appears to have quelled the latest caucus ructions. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Audrey Young: Bridges keeps a lid on leadership rumbles

Simon Bridges appears to have quelled the latest caucus ructions over the leadership in the National Party - but both he and Judith Collins inflamed the situation, writes Audrey Young. The Herald's political editor looks at the lessons learned from the latest chapter in National's leadership saga.

