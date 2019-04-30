"Jenny's bright smile, loud laugh and passion for life would fill the room wherever she was."

That is how the Scouts New Zealand general manager Jenny Rodgers is being remembered after she was killed in a crash near Taupo which also claimed seven other lives.

In a statement, Scouts New Zealand said her death was a loss to the movement on many levels.

"Her dedication to family and passion for Scouting was deep", they said.

"Jenny's caring and selfless nature meant that she was fondly known as 'Scout Mum' to many. Her ability to take people under her wing and to go out of her way to help others no matter the task was something that will be sorely missed.

"Jenny lived by the Scout values and role modelled them every day."

The mother of three started joined one of the first mixed gender Scouts units in the country when she was 14 and achieved her Queen's Scout Award in 1984.

Over the last 30 years she had taken on many leadership roles within the organisation and had been a valued staff member of SCOUTS New Zealand for over ten years.

"She was the heart and soul of Scouting in the National Scout Centre. The variety of roles held over this time made Jenny the 'go to' person for volunteers and staff alike. Jenny's positive can-do attitude and commitment to Scouting values will be missed."

She was an ardent supporter of Gang Shows, particularly in the Hutt Valley, and would spend hours perfecting costumes that the young people could wear with pride.

Rodgers was a volunteer warden at Brookfield Scout Camp for nearly 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew, also a dedicated Scout volunteer, her three daughters, granddaughter, mother, siblings and wider family.

Scout Caving School director Warren Turnwald chatted with Rodgers during dinner at the weekend event.

He said it would be hard to find another person with the "calibre and enthusiasm" of Rodgers.

Eight people were killed in a horror smash near Atiamuri on Sunday. Photo / Ben Fraser

She had started as an office administrator before progressing to become in charge of all the different Scout "schools" across the country that run during holiday breaks.

"She was a very enthusiastic and a capable leader," Turnwald said.

He said the pair talked about Rodgers' future goals for the Scouts during the dinner, while she also keenly listened to some of the achievements of the local kids.

Scouts New Zealand is setting up a an online memorial page as well as a Givealittle page.

A family, including both parents and five of their children, also died in the other vehicle in the collision on State Highway 1 at Atiamuri around 10.30am on Sunday.

The couple's 9-year-old boy was the sole survivor of the crash and he remains in a stable condition after being flown to Waikato Hospital.