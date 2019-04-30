A police bomb disposal van has arrived at the scene of a police 'incident' in Phillipstown, Christchurch.

Christchurch Police are responding to an incident in Phillipstown, Christchurch this afternoon.

Residents are being advised to avoid the Newcastle St area and cordons are currently in place.

The Herald understands police were called to the empty section due to threats about an explosive device.

Specialist officers have been seen carrying cases of equipment closer to the property under police scrutiny.

Several more police officers are waiting a further block away in reserve.

Some residents had been evacuated from near-by homes and told to go to the Linwood College hall.

One resident on nearby Harrow St saying there was a "big" police presence.

The woman walked down the road to try and ask a police officer what was going on and he told her it wasn't a drill but couldn't say what it was.

"There's an empty section which is full of police cars and police, lots of them," she said.

"A fire engine was parked opposite but that's all I know - there's something going on."

A Christchurch woman who recently drove past the scene said she counted 23 police cars in the area and said it was "very strange" to have so many in one area.

A St John spokesman said Police were the lead agency and it had an ambulance on standby in case it was needed.

Fire and Emergency NZ also had one appliance at the scene.