Motorway congestion is starting to increase throughout Auckland city tonight following a number of breakdowns and crashes as commuters head home.

Traffic is slow moving on the Southern Motorway heading south from the Harbour Bridge to Mt Wellington, heavy again from Manukau to Takanini.

Citybound, traffic is heavy from Princes St to Newmarket.

Meanwhile, northbound motorists on the Northern Motorway should expect heavy congestion in patches until the Upper Harbour Highway, again from Oteha Valley to Redvale.

Citybound motorists on the Northern Motorway can expect heavy traffic from Esmonde Rd to the Harbour Bridge.

There are heavy patches elsewhere on the Northwestern Motorway for westbound traffic after Newton Rd, and heavy from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd.

Citybound traffic is heavy from Hobsonville Rd to Royal Rd and there is a queue for the Northern Link.

Meanwhile, on the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy at times between Puhinui Rd and Neilson St for northbound motorists.

Southbound traffic is heavy at times from Mangere Bridge to Massey Rd, heavy approaching the Southern Link.