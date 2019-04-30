Hawke's Bay Hospital has been granted $8.8 million to undertake seismic strengthening on its theatre block.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board CEO Kevin Snee said the funding was great news, as Hawke's Bay is a high seismic risk area and it was important hospital buildings like operating theatres were able to function effectively, even after a significant event.

The new seismic strengthening requirement for the theatre block had arisen as the district health board prepared a business case to build a new, eighth theatre.

"Learnings of how buildings withstand significant seismic activity changes continually and with a new theatre planned, new building standard requirements meant some strengthening work was needed in theatres and the hospital's acute assessment unit.

"We are pleased to receive this funding from government, which means we can strengthen the building and continue with our plans to build a new theatre.

"Work will begin as soon as detailed building plans are finalised, which is expected to be early next year."

The district health board had already begun seismic strengthening work of its acute assessment unit.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board CEO Kevin Snee says the funding is great news. Photo / File

Health Minister David Clark said people in Hawke's Bay deserve to know the hospital will be there for them in the event of an earthquake.

"As part of the DHB's detailed business case for an additional eighth theatre fit-out and acute assessment unit refurbishment, the DHB commissioned detailed seismic assessments.

"As a result, to bring the theatre block and acute assessment unit in line with the new building standards, strengthening work is required to ensure these buildings are able to function effectively after a major event."

He said the Government had inherited a catalogue of building issues at hospitals across the country and it would take many years to fix.

The funding comes from capital contingency set aside in the 2018 budget.

Work on the theatre block is due to start in 2020. The acute assessment unit is expected to be completed by 2021.