National leader Simon Bridges says he's confident in his leadership, despite senior MP Judith Collins refusing to rule out a bid at the party's leadership.

But speaking to media before going into the first National caucus meeting since the end of the Easter break, Bridges refused to say the words "I trust Judith Collins."

Instead, when asked repeatedly to say he trusted the Papakura MP, he said: "I trust my colleagues".

Speaking to media earlier this morning, Collins said she had full support for the "National Party leader," but refused to say the words "I support Simon Bridges as National leader".

She also would not rule out a run at the leadership of the party saying only that she had "no plans" to be the National leader "today, or in the near future that I'm aware of".

Bridges this morning said he was not worried about Collins' comments and that he was confident in his leadership.

"I think I'm doing a good job and I'm about to go into caucus as I do every single Tuesday."

Asked if he was concerned that Collins would not explicitly say: "I support Simon Bridges as National leader," Bridges said that he trusted his colleagues.

He would not say the words 'I trust Judith Collins," instead opting for "I trust my colleagues".

But Collins said she was not bothered by Bridges being unable to say that he trusted her.

"I've been in this business long enough. It takes an awful lot to insult me."

But she said he could trust her.

"I'm a very loyal member of the caucus and I have always supported the leader, and he is the leader."

She said she supported Bridges "because he's the leader of the party and that's what I always do. He's the fifth leader of the party that I've had and I've supported every single one of them. And I'll continue to do so."

Although Bridges would not specifically outline what he would be talking about during this morning's caucus meeting, he did say he would be bringing up "the need for discipline".

Asked if it would be helpful if Collins explicitly ruled out a bid for the leadership, Bridges said he would not be getting into that.

"I'm not going to play games with the media, I'm about to go into caucus as I always do – it's yet another meeting and look, they're all important and I think it's going to be a good meeting."

Asked if there would be talk of leadership at caucus today, Collins told media this morning: "I don't know – I'm not planning anything".