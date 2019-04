Drivers are being warned to take care after an oil spill in the Coromandel.

Police said the spill was reported as being from the top of Kopu-Hikuai Rd (State Highway 25A) through to at least Tairua.

It was reported about 1.40pm and contractors are working to clean it up.

Motorists in the area should exercise extreme caution between Thames and Tairua, police said.