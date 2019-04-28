A person is trapped in a car near Pak'n Save Tauriko.

The car reportedly hit a tree on Taurikura Dr about 5.30pm, police said. One person had serious injuries and firefighters were trying to remove the person from the vehicle.

Emergency services are freeing a seriously injured driver from a crashed vehicle in Tauriko. Photo / George Novak
Emergency services are freeing a seriously injured driver from a crashed vehicle in Tauriko. Photo / George Novak

This follows another crash on the Kaimai Range.

A car rolled on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Rd.

All people were out of the vehicle and no injuries have been reported, police said.

The two crashes follow a fatal crash in Maungatapu last night.

Police divers were this morning searching for a vehicle believed to have gone off Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29A last night.

In a statement, police said the dive squad had found a vehicle and the driver's body was also found inside the vehicle.

A large blue crane with a chain attached lifted a bluish grey double-cab ute with a white canopy from the water.

The road between Maungatapu and the Baypark roundabout reopened this afternoon.

