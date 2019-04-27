Police are working to locate a vehicle believed to have left the Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29A near Tauranga after a suspected collision with the bridge last night.

A police spokeswoman said a police dive squad would be arriving at the scene this morning to begin searching the area.

The road between Maungatapu and the Baypark roundabout remains closed, and was likely to remain closed for a number of hours, the spokeswoman said.

Road diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area, she said.

The police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the incident following a report that a railing along a section of the bridge was missing about 8pm last night.

Last night police were not able to confirm if the vehicle which collided with the bridge had left the scene.

The Maungatapu Bridge is a beam bridge which crosses the Tauranga Harbour and connects the Matapihi and Maungatapu peninsulas.

The bridge opened in 1959 and is 316m long and 10m wide.

The bridge carries two lanes of traffic and a footpath.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about this collision and urge them to contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.