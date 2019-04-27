The Killer Beez president shot at a Harley Davidson store is now in a stable condition in hospital, police say.

Josh Masters was rushed to Auckland Hospital on Friday afternoon in critical condition.

In a statement, police said Masters' condition was now described as stable.

Masters was released in July after spending 10 years and five months in jail on drugs and money laundering charges.

Police outside the Harley Davidson store on Mount Wellington Highway after Thursday's alleged shooting. Photo / Sam Sword

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting at the Mt Wellington store.

Akustino Tae, of Otara, faced Manukau District Court just before midday today.

Tae did not enter a plea and was remanded until May 15, when he will appear in the High Court at Auckland.

Akustino Tae appeared at Manakau District Court on charges related to the alleged shooting of Killer Beez boss Josh Masters. Photo / Doug Sherring

Police have located the firearm used in the shooting.

Well wishes for Masters have started appearing online. One person wished for his "speedy recovery King Killer".