A 19-year-old woman has appeared in Manukau District Court today charged with wounding with intent after a stabbing in Papatoetoe yesterday.

A female motorist was stabbed while sitting in her car at an Auckland intersection last night.

The teenage woman has been remanded without plea until Monday. She has interim name suppression.

Police say the female victim remains in hospital but her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The 19-year-old woman and the victim were not known to one another, police said in a statement.

They declined to provide further comment, saying the matter was before the courts.

Police were called to Papatoetoe at 7.30pm on Friday after the stabbing, which happened at the intersection of Hoteo Ave and Huia Rd.

A source at the scene told the "Herald" the driver of a red Toyota hatchback was stopped at a give way sign when a person opened the door of the car and stabbed them.

The driver, who is believed to be in their 60s, was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.