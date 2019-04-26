There are reports of a shooting at a Harley-Davidson store in Mt Wellington this afternoon.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and had been taken to hospital.

A staff member who answered the phone at the motorcycle store said they could not comment and hung up.

A worker at a cafe across the road said they could hear a woman screaming next to an ambulance outside on the road.

Police are at the scene, but could not immediately confirm details about the incident.