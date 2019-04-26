A man who died in a crash on the coastal stretch of State Highway 2 south of Napier on Wednesday night has been identified as 56-year-old Hastings man Floyd Tuitonga Tiepa.

Tiepa died about 10pm when the vehicle he was in left State Highway 2 about 900 metres south of where the highway joins Marine Parade at the intersection with Ellison St, commonly referred to as "the boundary".

His name was released in a statement today from police, who yesterday were unaware of any direct witness to the crash, which happened in wet weather.

The wreckage was discovered and reported by other motorists and Tiepa was understood to have been deceased by the time emergency services arrived.

The vehicle appeared to have been travelling southbound and to have crossed the road passing the southern end of the inland stretch of wire rope barrier installed in early 2016.

It was the latest safety measure on a notorious stretch of road which has claimed several lives over the years, and has claimed one other since, that of a teenaged girl, also late at night, in September last year.