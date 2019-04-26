Access to Cape Kidnappers along Clifton Beach was set to re-open on April 29, but another landslide over Easter means it will remain closed for now.

The beach has been closed since January this year after the first landslide, when two tourists were badly injured, and further landslides since.

Hastings District Council was planning to re-open Clifton Beach next Monday with control measures in place, including education and communications such as signs and information pamphlets.

However, another large landslide on April 20 at the site of the initial landslide will now have to be assessed before a decision to re-open the access can be made.

Advertisement

A drone survey is being undertaken and it's expected this information will help inform council as to whether or when the area could be re-opened.

The council says that public safety is the paramount concern in regards to decision-making about the beach.

People are urged to avoid the area due to the risk of injury or even death.