Rotorua shoppers got more than they baaaargained for after a goat wandered into a supermarket.

A Rotorua woman was at the supermarket carpark with her daughter about 4.30pm yesterday when she saw a goat walk past her car and go straight into the store.

She said another woman tried to stop the goat from going further into the supermarket but the goat made it to the bread aisle, surprising a worker there.

She said the owner then came in and took the goat out.

"It was just so random to see an animal inside the supermarket," she said.

Progressive Enterprises has been approached for comment.