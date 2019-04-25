Day two of Prince William's tour begins with a visit to Christchurch Hospital amid tight security and a sea of onlookers to meet injured survivors of the March 15 mosque shootings.

Today William - who also visited Christchurch just weeks after the devastating February 2011 earthquake which claimed 185 lives - is visiting survivors of the mosque shootings along with their families and first responders at Christchurch Hospital, before meeting Muslim community leaders at Masjid Al Noor, where the mosque shootings began, and at Linwood Masjid.

(Article continues below live blog)



At Christchurch Hospital this morning, he will be met by Canterbury DHB chair Dr John Wood, director of surgery Greg Robertson, hospital general manager Pauline Clark, and nursing director Lynne Johnson.

There will be a heavy police presence with specialist teams sweeping the area, checking bins and gardens.

Mosque terror attack survivor Mustafa Boztas, who was shot in the leg at Al Noor and was discharged from hospital this week, is hoping to meet the royal.

"I'm looking forward to meeting Prince William and the Prime Minister. It's good to see him support us," Boztas said at yesterday's Anzac Day dawn service in the city.

The Queen earlier said that she and the Duke of Edinburgh had been "saddened by the appalling events" of March 15 where 50 people were shot dead during Friday prayer, and another 50 were wounded.

"His Royal Highness will pay tribute to those affected by the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack, and recognise the incredible empathy and unity displayed by the people of New Zealand," Kensington Palace said earlier.

Later today, William whose youngest son Prince Louis has just turned 1, will lay a wreath at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

on the banks of the Avon River.

After attending an Anzac Day service in Auckland, William jetted into Christchurch yesterday for a two-day visit to pay his respects to the mosque shootings victims on behalf of his grandmother the Queen.

Yesterday afternoon he was ushered straight to the new $300 million Justice and Emergency Services Precinct in the city centre where he was met by Police Commissioner Mike Bush and Canterbury Area Commander Superintendent John Price.

New Zealand's current terror threat level is assessed as being "medium", where the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet says a "terrorist attack, or violent criminal behaviour, or violent protest activity is assessed as feasible and could well occur".