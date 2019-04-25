Three people died on New Zealand roads during Anzac Day, meanwhile, a pedestrian was left in a serious condition following a crash in Wellington.

A collision involving two cars on Cambridge Rd, south of Cambridge around 1.40pm resulted in the death of two motorists.

Police announced one person had died shortly after the crash with an update later in the afternoon confirming the death of the second person.

A third person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

Separately, a woman who was critically injured in a serious crash near Waipawa in Hawke's Bay on Monday died.

Two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd at about 7pm.

Two people were taken to hospital after the collision, one, the woman who was critical, and another who had serious injuries.

Five other people were assessed for injuries at the scene of the crash but did not appear to have suffered serious injuries.

Police advised media of the woman's death on Wednesday and investigations into the crash are continuing.

As of April 23, the Ministry of Transport was reporting 121 people had died on New Zealand's roads since the start of the year.

At the same time last year there had been a total of 126 road deaths.

The car had no windows, seats (other than the driver's seat), registration plates, lights or seatbelts. Photo / Ilona Hanne

In Wellington, a pedestrian was seriously injured after they collided with a car on Oriental Parade at 5.10am yesterday.

The road was closed following the incident and diversions put in place, motorists were asked to avoid the area while police examined the scene.

Meanwhile, a vehicle driver was seriously hurt after they crashed their car while fleeing from police yesterday evening around 6.20.

Police said vehicle crashed on Te Rahu Rd, near Station Rd, and that officers attempted to stop the vehicle a few minutes before the crash.

Around 10pm on Wednesday, one person died following a crash into a tree in Napier.

The crash took place on Marine Parade and the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Yesterday it was reported the serious crash unit attended the scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash had been started.

Elsewhere, a drunk driver was apprehended in Stratford yesterday morning, metres from where the local Anzac Day dawn service was taking place.

The man arrested was driving a car without windows, seats (other than his own), registration plates, lights or seatbelts.

Police were quick to swarm the driver who created attention for himself revving the engine of his car as it approached the cross of sacrifice in the town.

Police at the scene said the male driver, the sole occupant of the car, has been arrested for drink driving.