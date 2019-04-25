There has been a cry for peace at the National Commemoration Service for Anzac Day in Wellington.

Royal New Zealand Air Force chaplain Di Woods said everyone has come together today to remember all that Anzac means for Australia and New Zealand.

"But with Christchurch and Sri Lanka so vividly in our minds, our cry for peace has intensified."

Hundreds attended the ceremony and watched as the Governor General and Sir David Gascoigne laid fern leaves at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

Advertisement

Dame Patsy Reddy began her Anzac Day address by taking a moment to reflect on the Christchurch terror attacks.

"Our history has been shaped by some dark and disruptive events but we have also been shaped by our responses to those challenges, " she said.

"We live in a country that is so much more diverse than it was 100 years ago. Our diversity is a source of strength and in the face of violence and hatred we resolve not to be divided."

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson shared a reading from Polish refugee Irena Coates who was brought to Pahiatu as a child after the war, her and her sister were the sole survivors of their entire family.

The crowd then sung along to the Australian National Anthem, followed by New Zealand's.

A youth representative from New Zealand, Australia and Turkey each performed a reading to the crowd.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Ahmet Ergin, was in attendance, as was the High Commissioner of Australia, Patricia Forsythe.

They, along with dozens more international representatives, laid wreaths at the Pukeahu National War Memorial.

The service concluded with a peace prayer by chaplain Di Woods.