The frontman of Kiwi band dDub, Derek Browne, has died after a short battle with cancer.

An obituary published in the New Zealand Herald said Browne passed away on April 23, leaving behind wife Veronica Herber.

"Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Veronica and dearly loved stepdad and mate of Sevy and Kris," the obituary said.

"Much loved and cherished beautiful son of Judy and the late Michael."

Browne was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in November last year after he suddenly became ill with lower back pain and fatigue.

Just months prior he had been fit and able to climb trees in his work as an arborist.

Browne founded dDub and for 15 years the band toured the country, playing more than 56 gigs in a single year alone.

He was the lead singer and guitarist of the band which released one tour EP, two albums and several singles.

Browne is to be farewelled tomorrow at a service in Piha Domain.