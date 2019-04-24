An injured tramper has no option but to wait in a hut in Ruahine Forest Park after contacting emergency services.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 9.50am, but the injuries were not serious.

"The tramper is currently at Longview Hut and it doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but it looks like they're having trouble walking."

The hut is above the bush edge in the forest park, sitting at a 1200m altitude.

The spokesperson said contact had been made with the closest rescue helicopter to see if they were able to assist .

"They're just seeing if the weather will be condusive to that."

More to come.