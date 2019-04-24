Te Papa has extended its Gallipoli exhibit for another three years.

Originally scheduled to close this year, the most-visited exhibition in New Zealand history will remain at the museum until at least Anzac Day 2022.

Gallipoli: The scale of our war was created by Te Papa with the help of Weta Workshops.

It's had about 2.5 million visitors since it opened in April 2015.

Advertisement

The exhibition features giant life-like sculptures detailing the horrors of World War I.

Te Papa Board chair Evan Williams said the decision to extend it had been made earlier this year, as a result of ongoing demand from the public.

"We made the decision to extend Gallipoli before the attacks in Christchurch, but in the wake of those acts of terrorism, its focus on the human cost of violence is more relevant than ever."

He said the exhibition had had a profound effect on New Zealanders.

At the end of the exhibition, visitors have the opportunity to leave a poppy with a message on it. Te Papa estimates over a million poppies have been left by visitors to date.

Turkish Ambassador to New Zealand Ahmet Ergin said the exhibition had provided an opportunity to recognise the close ties that had grown between the countries since the tragedy of Gallipoli.

"As the proud hosts of Anzac Day services every year we are delighted to hear that this masterfully curated exhibition has been extended for more people to reflect upon our shared sacrifice and most treasured relationship."

Weta Workshop creative director Sir Richard Taylor was one of the driving forces behind the exhibition.

"We wanted to go beyond the sheer scale of the numbers and statistics, and tell very personal stories, to really connect visitors to the human experience."