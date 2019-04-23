The 4-year-old girl who woke from a coma following the Christchurch mosque shootings after receiving critical injuries has spoken again.

The little girl, Alen Alsati, was unable to speak, see or eat by herself following the attacks on March 15 after she was shot several times at Al Noor Mosque.

However, in a Facebook post from the Wass' Barbers which set up a Givealittle page for Alen said she was speaking again following the terror attacks.

"Alen is speaking! (Slowly) English and Arabic! Thank you for all your prayers," the Facebook post reads.

"Now we need to get body control and eyesight back."

Alen Alsati had woken from her coma but was intially unable to speak, see, talk or eat by herself. Photo / Supplied

The Givealittle was set up to assist the family on their road to recovery and has reached over $58,000 in donations.

Alen's father Wasseim Alsati told the Weekend Herald earlier this month he "cried and cried" when he learnt his daughter suffered brain damage.

"My daughter doesn't recognise nobody yet. She can't speak, see, talk or eat by herself. She has a tube in her nose. She is not listening or communicating – it is heartbreaking," he said.

"We don't know how long she will be like that. It could be forever. We are very emotional and always crying".

The father-of-four, who was also shot numerous times, had surgery to remove shrapnel and bone out of his hip socket and surgery for a perforated bowel and injury to his pelvis.