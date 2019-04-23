Residents in Auckland scrambled for cover this afternoon when "crazy" hail rained down on parts of the city.

Locals in the eastern suburbs of Pakuranga, Botany and Burswood were caught in the inclement weather, which struck late afternoon.

Farian Days, who lives in Burswood, said the "crazy storm" struck around 5.20pm and was still going 30 minutes later.

Other Aucklanders reported hail as far north as Waiwera.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast to wreak havoc across Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula this afternoon.

Rain started bucketing down in Waitakere between 1pm and 2pm — accumulating 22.6mm, according to MetService.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said that soon eased off but "there is a lot of heavy rain around" wider Auckland.

What helps fuel those thunderstorms is a bit of heat at surface level, she said.

Earlier this morning waterspouts were reported in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf as Waiheke Island was battered by a thunderstorm.

Waterspouts in the Hauraki Gulf this morning. Photo / Paul Dyson

Today's weather forecast:

Whangārei

Fine spells and a few showers, possibly heavy with hail until evening. Southwest breezes. 20C high, 11C overnight.

Auckland

Fine spells and isolated showers. Possible thunderstorms and hail until evening. Southwesterlies. 19C high, 12C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine spells, but a shower or two, with possible thunderstorms and hail, mainly this afternoon. Light winds. 19C high, 8C overnight.

Tauranga

A few showers, possibly heavy with hail, easing this evening. Light winds. 20C high, 13C overnight.

New Plymouth

Fine spells increasing. Chance shower until evening. Southeast breezes. 20C high, 11C overnight.

Napier

Cloudy. A few showers, possibly heavy with hail, clearing afternoon. Easterly breezes. 20C high, 13C overnight.

Whanganui

Fine spells increasing. Chance shower until evening. Southeasterlies. 20C high, 12C overnight.

Wellington

Mostly cloudy, some morning drizzle. Strong southerlies gradually easing. 16C high, 12C overnight.

Nelson

Chance early rain, then becoming fine. Southerlies dying out morning. 20C high, 10C overnight.

Christchurch

Morning low cloud or fog, then fine. Cloud returns at night. Afternoon northeast breezes. 17C high, 7C overnight.

Dunedin

Morning and evening low cloud or fog, otherwise fine. Light winds. 18C high, 11C overnight.