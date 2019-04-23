Independent commissioners have granted consent to build the Queens Wharf mooring dolphins which will provide berthage for large cruise ships.

The commissioners released their decision today.

"After considering the evidence we have decided to grant consent, subject to conditions," they said.

The controversial project will allow mega-cruise ships that currently anchor in the harbour to berth at Queen Wharf. The wharf can currently provide for cruise ships up to 294m. The dolphins will allow for ships of up to 362m.

In November 2017, Auckland Council's governing body agreed to proceed with the application for mooring dolphins on the wharf.

Panuku Development Auckland lodged the resource consent application in July last year, which was followed by public submissions and five days of hearings.

Artist impression of proposed mooring dolphins at thh end of Queen's Wharf. Photo / Supplied

The independent commissioners then considered the views of submitters, the reports and evidence put before them in making their decision.

The commissioners, made up of a panel of three, decided resource consent can be granted, subjected to conditions of consent.

"We have found that although the proposal would have a range of adverse effects on the environment, both during construction and operation, those effects are able to be avoided, remedied or mitigated to an acceptable level by way of good construction management, engagement with Mana Whenua, and consultation with other stakeholders," the commissioners said.

"The proposal by Panuku that the occupation consent for the dolphins expire once Captain Cook Wharf is operational as a large cruise ship berth, or in 15 years' time (whichever is the earlier), and that the structures are then removed, was a key feature of the application that weighed in its favour.

"Its positive economic and social benefits, and improvements to the current process of receiving large cruise ships, were also beneficial features."

A number of community and urban design groups have been fighting to stop the dolphin proposal, opposing further expansion of the harbour for port use.