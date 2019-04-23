A young Auckland bartender will face a manslaughter charge after allegedly assaulting a man who later died.

Joseph Antonio Halaholo Larson, 20, appeared today in the Auckland District Court to seek bail from Judge Rob Ronayne.

Jerico Telea was left in a critical condition after what police said was a serious assault on Queen St near Vulcan Lane at about 4.20am on Saturday.

The 24-year-old later died in hospital on Monday afternoon.

Before Telea's death, Larson appeared in court, charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody.

Crown prosecutor Bruce Northwood told the court today a manslaughter charge will be laid against Larson this week.

He also opposed the accused's bail application, which was sought by defence lawyer Emma Priest.

When Larson was brought up from the holding cells the courtroom quickly filled with dozens of his family and friends, many of whom were weeping quietly and waving towards the young man.

Judge Ronayne declined granting bail and said it was "just not appropriate".

Bail for Larson would have only been for a few days until the manslaughter charge was laid, Judge Ronayne said.

"Once you face a manslaughter charge this court has no jurisdiction other than to remand you to the High Court," he added.

"There is just cause for your continued detention."

Larson was remanded in custody and will appear again next Monday.

Police have also asked for witnesses to the incident to contact Auckland City Police.