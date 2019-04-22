A helicopter with three people on board has gone missing near the Auckland Islands, south of New Zealand.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand spokesman Mark Dittner said the last contact with the helicopter was at 7.37pm last night near Yule Island, at the northern end of the subantarctic island group.

The private helicopter had been travelling to the Auckland Islands, about 465km south of New Zealand, for a medical evacuation but did not reach its destination, Dittner said.

Since 7.37pm there had been no signals from the helicopter nor distress beacons issued.

RCCNZ issued a mayday call last night and five fishing vessels had responded and were assisting with the search.

A helicopter has gone missing on route to the Auckland Islands, south of New Zealand. Photo / Google

Low cloud had been hampering search efforts from the air and RCCNZ had requested help from the Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft, which was assisting with its specialist locator equipment.

Dittner said those on board the missing helicopter were trained for emergency situations and would have been dressed for cold water. There would also have been a life raft on board.

The person who had needed the medical evacuation was being transported to Bluff on a marine vessel, Dittner said.