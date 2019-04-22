A man fleeing police smashed his ute into a police car, causing "significant damage" to a house in Invercargill as a result.

Police say no one was injured in the process and the driver was arrested at the scene.

A van caught in the middle of the collision was also flipped onto its side.

The incident occurred after police were called to a family harm incident in Grasmere at 10am today.

Police acting area commander for Southland Inspector Mike Bowman said a man fled in a vehicle after he had been threatening people at an address.

"While responding to the incident police located the vehicle near Grasmere and attempted to stop it by laying road spikes.

"The fleeing driver has avoided the road spokes and continued driving towards Invercargill.

"Police patrols continued to follow the fleeing driver towards the Windsor area," Bowman said.

The ute after it smashed into the police car near Windsor in Invercargill. Photo / Whatsoninvers.nz

He said the fleeing driver then collided with a police car, which then hit a house, causing significant damage.

No-one was seriously injured in the incident and the male driver was arrested at the scene, Bowman said.

Police would like to hear form any witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the fleeing driver travelling in a red Mitsubishi ute between Grasmere and Windsor between 10am and 10.45am.

Police inquiries are continuing into the family harm incident and the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.