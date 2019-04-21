One person has died after a serious crash near Huntly tonight, the first road fatality of this year's Easter long weekend.

Police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Hakarimata Rd about 8.35pm.

"One person has died at the scene and the other occupant of the car has minor injuries," police said.

"The serious crash unit is on the scene and people are asked to avoid the area if possible."

The road is closed and diversions are in place both at the Huntly and Ngaruawahia ends of Hakarimata Rd.

Last year, seven people lost their lives on New Zealand roads over the Easter holiday period.

This death has been the first for the Easter holiday period this year - the holiday period officially ends at 6am on Tuesday.