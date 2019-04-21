Eighty fire crew are tackling a large fire at an industrial building which went up in smoke earlier this afternoon in Onehunga.

Fire crews were first called to the scene on Neilson St around 2pm today, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand notifying police at 2.12pm.

A firefighter at the scene. Photo / Dean Purcell
A police spokeswoman said it's a building on Neilson St, near Edinburgh Rd and Church Rd. The Herald understands the building on fire is the Argus Fire Protection office.

Dr Marewa Glover told the Herald she just drove past the fire and the smoke has gone from dark black to white and it looks as though it's under control.

Video from a passing motorist showed firefighters scrambling to tackle the blaze as dark, black smoke billowed high into the sky.

Fire crews battle a blaze in Onehunga. Photo / Sam Sword
Fire crew talk to members of the public at the scene of the industrial fire. Photo / Dean Purcell
Fire crew at the scene of the industrial fire. Photo / Dean Purcell
The road is now closed off and fire teams have asked people to avoid the area.

