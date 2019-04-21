One person been taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Newmarket to Warkworth.

A police spokeswoman said they began pursuing the car on the Northern Motorway, Newmarket, shortly after 8am but due to the manner of driving had to pull back and observe from the Eagle helicopter.

The fleeing driver was finally stopped by road spikes near McKinney Rd in Warkworth, however, as the car began to stop it hit a police car, breaking off a wing mirror.

The spokeswoman said it was a "minor collision".

Nobody was reported injured and the fleeing driver was taken into custody by about 8.40am.