Armed police are guarding a property in South Auckland tonight.

A man in Darnell Crescent, Clover Park, told the Herald a property near the intersection with Dissmeyer Dr was cordoned off and under guard.

There were also about five police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

A woman who answered the phone at the police communications' centre said no information was currently available.

"The inspector on shift would put out a press release when he had time," she said.

An St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they were at the scene, but she wouldn't give any further details. She referred all inquiries to the police.

Neighbours of the property couldn't immediately be contacted.