Armed police are guarding a property in South Auckland tonight.

A man in Darnell Crescent, Clover Park, told the Herald a property near the intersection with Dissmeyer Dr was cordoned off and under guard.

There were also about five police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A woman who answered the phone at the police communications' centre said no information was currently available.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"The inspector on shift would put out a press release when he had time," she said.

An St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they were at the scene, but she wouldn't give any further details. She referred all inquiries to the police.

Neighbours of the property couldn't immediately be contacted.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

One critical in BOP crash

20 Apr, 2019 10:46pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

'That's my team in there': Bar owner runs into danger

20 Apr, 2019 7:30pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Woman rescued, drives home after water incident

20 Apr, 2019 6:10pm
Quick Read
WORLD

'Columbine-obsessed' kids' school massacre plot

20 Apr, 2019 2:51pm
5 minutes to read