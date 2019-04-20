A person has been critically injured in a "traffic incident" at Tirohanga, 50 kilometres east of Whakatane.

Police couldn't be contacted, but St John Ambulance tweeted about the incident late last night.

"At 9.51pm St John attended a traffic incident in Tirohanga ... two vehicles attended the incident and treated one patient and transported to Waikato Hospital."

Meanwhile, a person was also believed to be trapped after a ute towing a trailer crashed into a ditch in Hawke's Bay about 10pm yesterday.

The single vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 50 at Maraekakaho, 35km south-west of Napier.

Four people were in the ute, but it was not yet known if they were injured, a police spokeswoman said.

She was also unsure if the highway was blocked. St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted.

The Easter holiday road toll remained at zero late last night.

Earlier yesterday a person was critically injured in a crash involving two motorcycles.

The fiery crash - one motorbike caught fire after the crash - occurred on Te Puke Highway at 11.20am.

One person was critically injured and another moderately injured.

Seven people died on New Zealand roads last Easter.