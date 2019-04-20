A sunny autumn Saturday for the North Island will not persist into Easter Sunday, with a "messy" front moving into central New Zealand bringing rain and overcast skies.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said for much of central and northern New Zealand it will be "a bit of a grey Sunday unfortunately".

Auckland can expect a high of 21C, with showers slowly increasing throughout the day.

"But not consistent rain, just more showery, with that front not quite passing over Auckland," Clark said.

Wellington has a forecast high of 17C today, with a heavy rain watch in place - along with Taihape, Taranaki and Waitomo.

"For the rest of the country, we have an easing trend for the western coast. We have a southerly that's moving up the South Island, so it's getting cooler there, but there's still a lot of cloud around," Clark said.

Christchurch can expect a "miserable day" with southerlies, rain and a high of just 14C.

A heavy rain warning also exists for southern Canterbury.

Nelson can expect a cloudy, showery day too, with a high of 17C.

However, it's not all bad news for Kiwis this Easter Sunday, with the tip of the South Island looking dry as the front that caused rain yesterday moves north.

"The best places, my pick for Easter Sunday would probably be Southland and Otago and Fiordland, they're looking pretty good," Clark said

"Fine spells increasing in those places, and also Hawke's Bay and Gisborne are probably just looking like a little bit of high cloud there. So those places are looking to stay dry too."