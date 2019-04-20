A woman swept of rocks at 90 Mile Beach has been rescued and is driving herself home, police say.

Emergency services scrambled tonight to reach the remote location near Te Paki, 20 kilometres south of Cape Reinga, after a person told emergency services they had seen "people being swept off some rocks" about 5.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said at 7pm the Rescue Coordination Centre had told police one woman was washed off rocks.

But the news was good.

"[They were told] she had been rescued and was driving herself home"

The centre also told police those at the scene had told police there was no one else in the water.

It is understood the incident occurred in the Great Sand Dunes area.

Following the initial call for help Surf Life Saving New Zealand Northern Region, rescue helicopter operators, fire and emergency and St John ambulance were called to help.