A man is being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after shooting himself in the leg in Wellsford.

A police spokeswoman said police attended a property in Wellsford after reports that a man had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The incident happened shortly after 12pm.

St John ambulance crews were also in attendance.

The man sustained serious injuries and was being airlifted to hospital, police said.

There were initially concerns from the public that the gunman posed a risk to others.