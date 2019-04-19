Today could be your chance to head outside and burn off some Easter eggs before wet weather hits tomorrow.

Weather forecasters are warning holidayers that today will likely be the last fine day of the long weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said a fine morning would be followed by a cloudy afternoon for most North Islanders.

"Most of the North Island will have a fine day today.

Advertisement

"In the lower North Island, they're expecting cloud to form and some rain later in the evening."

Temperatures would sit around 20C for the upper North Island. Auckland and Whangārei can expect a high of 21C.

Easter Saturday's egg rating is a 6/10 🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚



It will be another great autumn day for the North Island and the top of the South Island, but low pressure will bring rain for much of the West Coast and showers farther east.



Don't forget your ☂️, South Islanders! pic.twitter.com/HcbpDruH7f — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 19, 2019

Things are looking a little chillier at the bottom of the island. A high of 17C is forecast in Wellington and a high of 19C in Palmerston North.

Further south, holidaymakers are more likely to be enjoying their long weekend on the couch with some Easter treats.

Much of the South Island can expect wet weather for a majority of the day, as a front moves up the island from this afternoon.

Invercargill and Queenstown are in for consistent showers throughout the day, while Christchurch will be hit by some afternoon rain.

The front is expected to sweep up across the North Island overnight and bring gloomy weather with it.

"That means most places will see some cloud and rain developing on Sunday," Vuksa said.

"We are expecting rain, mostly in the west, in places like Wellington, Manawatu, Taranaki.

"Throughout the afternoon that rain will spread to Waitomo and Waikato."

By late afternoon, spots further north like the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and the Northland region can expect showers and a shroud of cloud.

Minimum temperatures tomorrow morning. Still looking cold for parts of the North Island as a ridge of high pressure holds on. With clear skies and light winds there could be some fog development overnight for central and northern areas of the North Island. ^KL pic.twitter.com/57kfT70uxa — MetService (@MetService) April 19, 2019

The wet weather is expected to continue into Monday for much of the North Island.

"On Monday most places will see rain,"Vuksa said,

"Some will be heavy, at times. That rain should ease by evening."