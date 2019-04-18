Get outside and enjoy the sun before it's too late.

That seems to be the message from weather forecasters heading into the Easter long weekend as most of the country can expect clear skies today before a rainy front makes its way up from the south.

Today's Good Friday weather is looking so good, in fact, forecaster NIWA has given it an Easter egg rating of 9 out of 10.

Easter Friday is looking eggcellent 🐣, so we're giving it an overall rating of 9 eggs out of 10 🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚



(🌧️ Southland / far interior Otago 🌧️) pic.twitter.com/b5rPjrS9TS — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 18, 2019

That sun is set to shine as bright in Auckland as anywhere in the country, with the city heading for a top of 21C today, MetService says.

The warm weather continues into Saturday with another top tomorrow of 21C and a few clouds, before rainfall finally ruins the party on Sunday as showers and tops of about 20C are expected through to early next week.

Holidaymakers in Hamilton, Tauranga and the Coromandel can also expect to kick off the holiday break with two days of sunny skies and highs in the low 20s before the rain hits from Sunday.

Thames is looking like a standout destination, with tops of 21C and 22C today and tomorrow.

Whangarei can expect a high of 20C today, before showers hit from tomorrow.

Those keen to take a dip in the water will find sea temperatures from the Coromandel to Northland still a warm 20C, according to NIWA.

Napier in the east and Taranaki in the west can expect two days of clear skies before clouds and rain blow over on Sunday.

Wellington residents will need to enjoy the sunshine and top of 16C today as the showers and strong winds build up from tomorrow night.

In the South Island, the rain will hit sooner with Invercargill expecting a mostly fine day today and top of 19C today before evening rain and cloud gathers and the rain sets in tomorrow.

Christchurch, Queenstown and Nelson can all expect fine weather today before the showers blow in and the turns into possible heavy falls tomorrow.

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Partly cloudy, chance light shower. Easterlies. High 20C, Low 13C.

Auckland:

Fine. Light winds. 21C, 9C.

Tauranga:

Fine. Light winds. 20C, 10C.

Hamilton:

Fine, apart from some morning cloud. Light winds. 21C, 5C.

New Plymouth:

Fine with light winds. 18C, 9C.

Napier:

Fine, but some morning cloud and developing northerlies. 19C, 7C.

Wellington:

Fine with developing northerlies. 16C, 12C.

Nelson:

Fine with light winds. 18C, 8C.

Christchurch:

Morning cloud clearing for fine afternoon. 17C, 6C.

Dunedin:

Morning cloud clearing. 18C, 11C.