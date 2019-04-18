Motorways throughout the Auckland network are starting to swell as holidaymakers make their way out of the city, but many are facing delays.

A car fire in the Northwestern Motorway's right lane is delaying motorists heading towards the city tonight, the incident taking place just after the Patiki Rd off-ramp.

Meanwhile, on the Southwestern Motorway, a crash after Portage Rd over-bridge which has been cleared is causing delays with the left lane blocked northbound.

Three vehicles have crashed on the Southern Motorway, near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp leaving one person with minor injures.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said one northbound lane was blocked causing traffic delays.

Another crash on the Southern Motorway has been cleared of city-bound lanes after the Mt Wellington on-ramp.

Heavy congestion remains throughout the motorway with motorists asked by NZ Transport Agency to expect delays between Cavendish Drive to Massey Rd.

"Due to heavy congestion in the area expect delays between Cavendish Drive to Massey Road. Airport traffic should consider exiting at Cavendish Drive and use SH20B."

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6.35PM

Due to heavy congestion in the area expect delays between Cavendish Drive to Massey Road. Airport traffic should consider exiting at Cavendish Drive and use SH20B. ^MF pic.twitter.com/TBa7MLbqUa — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 18, 2019

Elsewhere, a breakdown has been cleared from the Victoria Park Tunnel on the Northern Motorway.