A truck is on fire at the Caltex petrol station in Bombay, South Auckland.

Nearby residents and workers have reported massive plumes of black smoke billowing from the service station this morning.

A woman working nearby said a customer had pointed it out to her amid the flurry of sirens.

"I looked out and it was just black."

However, by 11.15am it had turned into white smoke, she said.

​

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called at 10.23am to reports a truck and trailer containing cardboard was on fire.

It appeared it had gone up pretty quickly, he said.

They received multiple calls because the service station is close to the Thermal Explorer Highway, he said.

At this stage it was unclear if the fire had spread to a nearby rubbish truck, he said.

Three fire engines were attending the emergency, and were about to be joined by two more and two water tankers.

Police were also called to the emergency and would assist.