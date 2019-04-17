A bar and gaming lounge in Whangārei has been cordoned by police and is being guarded by security officers after a robbery overnight.

Red and white police tape surrounded the Tiki Tavern on Wanaka St, in Tikipunga, as security guards patrolled the outside of the building this morning.

Police tape was also wrapped around a stand of trees on the edge of the tavern carpark which also lines the main entrance to the Whangarei Golf Course off Denby Cr.

A security guard was placed at the golf course gates and was keeping people off part of the fairway closest to the club entrance.

Advertisement

Police are yet to confirm details but it is believed there was a pool night at the tavern when the robbery occurred.

On the Tiki Tavern facebook page they posted: "Just want to inform you, we will be closed today, due to some circumstances. We will be open on Saturday."