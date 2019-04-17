Thousands of concertgoers in Christchurch spent three and a half hours last night rocking out to the nations best homegrown talent in tribute to the terror attacks last month.

Upwards of 20,000 people packed into Christchurch Stadium for the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit concert featuring musicians like Lorde and Six60.

All proceeds from the benefit concert will go to the Our People, Our City fund, set up to help those affected by the Christchurch terror attacks.

Newstalk ZB caller Hannah attended the event and said it was "amazing".

Advertisement

"It was so good, it was the loveliest, most love-filled night, it was so good," she said.

"There were definitely a few bands we didn't know but it was so good, it was amazing.

"It was beautiful, it just made me so proud to be a Christchurcher and a New Zealander as well, I think we do love and care so well, it was lovely to be a part of that."

Other artists who also performed included Bic Runga, Anika Moa, Don McGlashan, Stan Walker, Hollie Smith, Shihad, Dave Dobbyn, The Exponents and many more.

The event was hosted by mental health advocate and comedian Mike King.