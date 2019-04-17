Israel Folau, like it or not, was a big story the past few days because it contained almost everything that's running hot at the moment.

Freedom and diversity of religion, freedom of speech, employment contract law and New Zealand's number one game, rugby.

Leighton analyses the arguments.

The tragedy of Notre Dame coincided with increasing reports of attacks on Christian churches in Europe, particularly France and Germany. Hopefully, coincidental.

Advertisement

Michael Doran, from the Hudson Institute, is an academic who worked in the George W Bush White House (2001-2008). The Middle East expert discusses the Israeli election, the current political climate in the Middle East, the invasion of Iraq, and the Trump Presidency.

And Mrs Producer contributes, as always, with feedback and correspondence.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Click one of the links below to listen now.