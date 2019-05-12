New Zealand's population is increasing by one person every 5 minutes and 26 seconds, and is forecast to hit 5 million within the next few months. What will the nation look like when it happens, and what was life like in the years when each million milestones were reached? We look at the different stages of our nation's growing population in this five-part series.

Hannah Fang comes from a city of 13 million, but is ready to make this country of 5 million her home.

The talented Chinese concert violinist, who has performed for the Thai royal family, the Belgium Crown Prince and in sell-out concerts with distinguished orchestras in Asia, has lodged a residency application to be a Kiwi.

"Some Kiwis think there's too many people in Auckland and there's too much traffic, but coming from Guangzhou, this is really comfortable and so perfect," said Fang, who hopes to gain residency through the talent visa scheme.

"Auckland is not too big and not too small, and personally I feel there's still lots of room for this to be home to more Kiwis."

Hannah Fang, a talented Chinese concert violinist

Immigration's talent (arts, culture and sports) visa scheme provided a pathway for people with exceptional talent to gain residence in New Zealand.

The city's annual population growth of about 2.1 per cent has been fuelled mainly by immigration. The year to February net migration figure to NZ was 61,600.

Fang, who is in her 30s, trained in China as a classical concert violinist and performs music of all genres - from classical, variety, pop to heavy metal rock and jazz.

She has a masters degree in performance and teaching from Xing Hai Conservatory of Music and hopes to share her brand of violin music.

"People tend to link the violin with classical music, but I want to show that it is the most versatile musical instrument than can go with any music genre," Fang said.

"I hope to do this through my performances, collaborations with local Kiwi musicians and teaching young Kiwis."

She's a mother of two young children who moved to Palmerston North on a work visa three years ago to be closer to family.

But she decided to shift to Auckland in March, believing it would be better place for her music career and to raise her children.

"There's just so much events here in Auckland, and it's really vibrant. I have travelled the world, but I just feel that this is really the best city to live," Fang said.

"When I first came to New Zealand, I just fell in love with the greenery, the blue skies and it's people. Now, I just want to be able to proudly say that I am a Kiwi."