A police officer accused of indecently assaulting a fellow cop will keep his name secret - for now.

The 28-year-old appeared this afternoon in the Auckland District Court before Judge David Sharp, who continued the man's interim name suppression.

The policeman was arrested last month and charged with indecent assault and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

He had already pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded on bail today until next month.

The alleged offences occurred on February 5 in Northland, court documents viewed by the Herald read.

The man's lawyer, Paul Borich QC, has sought to keep his client's name hidden, which was initially consented to by Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney.

The suppression order will, however, now be reviewed at the officer's next appearance.

Further details about the case have also been suppressed.

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch earlier said the charges related to two incidents.

Both alleged incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning on February 5, he said.

The accused officer was arrested after a female colleague made a formal complaint.

"The officer has been stood down and a separate employment investigation will follow in due course," Lynch said.

The Herald later revealed the employment investigation was launched after a group of off-duty police officers were allegedly drinking heavily and partying in the hours before the alleged sexual assault.

It is understood there were about 20 police staff, including sergeants and a senior sergeant, staying at a Northland motel.

Some were allegedly seen drinking beer from a police baton-shaped glass, stripping off their clothes to jump into the pool and walking through the drive-through lane of a nearby McDonald's.

In a separate case, another Auckland police officer appeared in court yesterday charged with accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

The 30-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, is accused of accessing the police's National Intelligence Application (NIA) for a dishonest purpose. The NIA stores personal information and criminal histories.

He will appear again in the Auckland District Court next month.