Road safety organisations are imploring motorists to plan ahead and not take risks this Easter weekend.

Seven people died on New Zealand roads over Easter last year, but NZ Transport Agency, NZ Police, ACC and the Insurance Council are hoping to keep that number at zero this year with some important tips to stay safe.

Niclas Johansson, from NZTA, said this year Easter Monday, Anzac Day and school holidays all fall in the same week, which means it's likely to be extra busy on our roads.

He said following four simple rules can be the difference between a safe trip or a tragic outcome.

Advertisement

The rules include; driving at a safe speed – depending on weather and other conditions this may be lower than the posted speed limit, always wearing a seatbelt, not driving when tired and avoiding alcohol, and focusing on the task of driving – distractions can be deadly, so put your phone away and keep your focus on the road.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable during holiday periods, so we also want to remind everyone to leave plenty of time for their journey, drive to the conditions and plan ahead before leaving home," Johansson said.

NZTA predicts traffic will be especially heavy tomorrow and Good Friday, and then on the return journey on Sunday, April 28.

ACC's Chief Customer Officer, Emma Powell said last year it had 387 motor vehicle accident claims over the Easter period, a substantial increase from the previous year of 312.

HOLIDAY JOURNEYS – PLAN AHEAD FOR EASTER & ANZAC DAY

Our roads are likely to be very busy over the next two weeks with Easter & ANZAC Day so close together. Check here for dates & times where we predict traffic will be heaviest: https://t.co/CW4ypFSvQ7. Haumarutia tā haere! pic.twitter.com/TkzMzaRxqw — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) April 15, 2019

"It takes everyone on the road to make it safe and look out for those most vulnerable – such as motorcyclists and young drivers (aged 16-24)," Powell said.

"Young drivers were injured in almost a third of motor vehicle accidents last Easter, so this group needs to be extra vigilant.

"Our advice is to be aware of the increased number of vehicles around you as this can create challenging driving conditions and pay extra attention in rural areas, where roads can be more demanding."

Police Inspector Peter McKennie said the risk of drivers making mistakes that result in injuries or deaths increases during holiday periods when the roads are busier than usual.

"That's why everyone needs to pay full attention to the road safety basics over the holiday period," he said.

"Over the holiday period from 4pm Thursday 18 April to 6am Tuesday 23 April – if you're detected by a safe speed camera exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 4 km/h, you will be ticketed.

"Police will be out on the roads doing our bit to keep people safe, but it's critical that everyone takes responsibility for the safety of themselves and other road users."

Tim Grafton, from the Insurance Council, said a growing number of accidents involve distracted motorists and that, often, those distractions are from smartphones.

"We live in an increasingly connected world where we're accustomed to communicating with each other quickly and frequently throughout the day.

"In addition to that, we increasingly use our smartphone to check maps and traffic reports, follow navigation directions and check the details for our trips in any number of apps," he said.

"Each time we look at our phone, we're removing our attention from the road and putting ourselves, our passengers and others on the road around us in danger.

"Insurance is there to put you back when things go wrong, but it can't give you back the time you lost or the lives of those who may be killed by a moment's inattention.

"The safest way to drive is the best. If you need to check your phone, pull over somewhere safe."

ICNZ tips to stay safe on the roads also included staying calm and not letting other drivers, road works, traffic or distractions in the car upset you, and checking your car is fit for the trip before you leave.

New Zealand's busiest roads this Easter:

Auckland:

• SH1 - Between Puhoi and Wellsford is expected to be at its busiest northbound between 9am and 7pm tomorrow, and 7am to 6pm on Friday; and southbound from 12pm to 6pm on Monday and on Sunday April 28.

• SH1 - Takanini (South of Auckland) is expected to be at its busiest southbound from 10am to 9pm tomorrow, and from 7am to 4pm on Friday; and northbound from 1pm to 8pm on Sunday April 28.

Bay of Plenty:

• SH29 - Kaimai (West of Tauranga) is expected to be at its busiest eastbound from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow, from 10am to 4pm on Friday, and from 11am to 1pm on Saturday; and westbound from 10am to 4pm on Monday, and 10am to 5.30pm on Sunday April 28.

• SH2 - Between Paeroa and Waihi is expected to be at its busiest eastbound from 3pm to 7pm tomorrow, from 10am to 3pm on Friday, from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday April 28, and from 12pm to 3pm on Monday April 29.

Westbound traffic will be at its heaviest between 2.30pm and 4pm on Sunday, between 10am to 4pm on Monday, and between 10am and 6pm on Sunday April 28.

• SH2 - Between Tauranga and Katikati is expected to be at its busiest eastbound from 2pm to 7pm tomorrow and 9am to 5pm on Friday; and westbound from 10am to 6pm on Monday, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday April 28.

Canterbury:

• SH1 - Waipara (North of Christchurch) is expected to be at its busiest northbound between 3pm and 6pm tomorrow, and 9am and 3pm on Friday; and southbound between 12pm and 5pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

• SH1 - Timaru is expected to be at its busiest southbound from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow, and 10am to 2pm Friday; and northbound from 12pm to 3pm on Friday, 12pm to 5pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

• SH75 - Akaroa Peninsula is expected to be at its busiest eastbound on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm and Saturday April 27 from 2pm to 5pm; and westbound on Friday from 10am to 2pm.

• SH1 - Between Ashburton and Christchurchh is expected to be at its busiest southbound from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow, and 9.30am to 1pm Friday; and northbound from 12pm to 6pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

• SH7 - Lewis Pass is expected to be at its busiest westbound on Friday from 10am to 1pm.

• SH79 - Near Geraldine is expected to be at its busiest westbound from 3pm to 7pm tomorrow, and 10am to 2pm on Friday; and eastbound from 1pm to 6pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

• SH1 - Waimakariri is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow, and 8am to 2pm on Friday; and southbound from 12pm to 6pm on Monday, and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday April 28.

• SH1 - Kaikoura is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 9.30am to 3pm on Friday; and southbound from 11am to 2pm on Monday and from 11am to 3pm on Monday April 28.

• SH73 - Arthur's Pass is expected to be at its busiest eastbound from 11.30am to 4pm on Monday, and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday April 28; and westbound from 1.30pm to 5.30pm tomorrow and 10am to 4.30pm Friday.

Coromandel

• SH25A - South of Tairua is expected to be at its busiest eastbound between 1pm and 8pm tomorrow, and 9am to 4pm on Friday; and westbound from 10am to 6pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

Manawatu-Wanganui

• SH1 - Between Taihape and Waiouru is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 9.30am to 3pm on Friday; and southbound from 10am to 2pm on Friday, 11am to 5pm on Monday, and 11am to 6pm on Sunday April 28.

• SH2 - Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3 is expected to be at its busiest southbound between 1pm and 7pm tomorrow and 10am to 4pm on Friday; and northbound from 11am to 4pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

• SH3 - Whanganui is expected to be at its busiest westbound on Friday between 10am and 3pm; and eastbound from 10am to 2pm on Monday and11am to 3pm on Sunday April 28.

Marlborough-Tasman

• SH6 - Between Nelson and Blenheim is expected to be at its busiest eastbound on Friday from 10am to 1.30pm, Monday from 11am to 1pm, and Sunday April 28 from 11am to 4pm; and westbound from 1pm to 4pm tomorrow, 10am to 2pm on Friday, 12pm to 3pm on Monday, and Sunday April 28.

Napier

• SH5 - Te Pohue (North of Napier) is expected to be at its busiest westbound from 9.30am to 1pm Friday, 10,30am to 2pm Monday and 10.30am to 3pm Sunday April 28; and eastbound from 10am to 4pm on Friday, and 2pm to 4pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

Northland

• SH1 - Kawakawa (South of Paihia/Bay of Islands) is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 10am to 5pm on Friday.

• SH1 - Whangarei is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 12.30pm to 7pm tomorrow, and 8.30am to 6pm on Friday; and southbound from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday, Monday and Sunday April 28.

Otago

• SH6 - Queenstown is expected to be at its busiest eastbound on Monday from 10am to 1pm; and westbound from 10am to 6pm on Friday, and 1pm to 4pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

• SH8 - East of Wanaka (Tarras) is expected to be at its busiest southbound from 1pm to 4pm on Friday; and northbound from 10am to 2pm on Monday and Sunday April 28.

Taranaki

• SH3 - Mount Messenger is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 10am to 1pm Monday and Sunday April 28; and southbound on Friday from 12pm to 4pm.

Waikato

• SH1 - Karapiro (South of Cambridge) is expected to be at its busiest southbound from 1pm to 7pm tomorrow, 8am to 3pm on Friday, 10am to 1pm on Saturday, and from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday April 28.

Northbound from 10am to 6pm on Monday, and 10am to 7pm on Sunday April 28.

• SH1 - Taupiri (North of Hamiltonn) is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 11am to 4pm Monday, 11am to 1pm Tuesday, and 11am to 6pm Sunday April 28; and southbound from 9am to 8pm tomorrow and 8am to 5pm Friday.

• SH2 - Maramarua (East of SH1/SH2 Interchange) is expected to be at its busiest eastbound from 11am to 8pm tomorrow, 2pm and 5pm on Friday, and 10 am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday; and westbound from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, 10am to 1pm on Monday, and 10am to 8pm on Sunday April 28.

Wellington

• SH1 - Kapiti Coast is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 8am to 8pm tomorrow, 8am to 5pm on Friday, 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 11am to 5pm on Sunday, 11am to 4pm on Monday, 10am to 4pm on Thursday April 25, 2pm to 6pm on Friday April 26, 11am to 5pm on Saturday April 27, and Sunday April 28.

Southbound from 2pm to 6pm tomorrow, 1pm to 4pm Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday, 11am to 5pm Sunday11am to 7pm Monday, 10am to 4pm Thursday April 25, and Saturday April 27, and 11am to 7pm Sunday April 28.

• SH2 - Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston is expected to be at its busiest northbound from 3pm to 7pm tomorrow, 9am to 3pm on Friday, 10am to 12pm on Saturday, 10am to 1pm on Sunday,

Southbound from 12pm to 6pm on Monday, and Sunday April 28.