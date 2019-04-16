A portion of a central Auckland road will be closed after a car crashed into a transmission box early this morning.
Woodward Rd - between Springleigh Ave and Carrington Rd - Mt Albert will be closed as repairs are carried out.
There were no injuries in the 5am crash, however the road would be closed while contractors worked at the scene.
Diversions would be in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, motorists around Helensville are being advised to expect delays as a crash scene is cleared on State Highway 16.
Emergency services were called to the crash just before 7am today. While Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed there was no serious injury, and the sole occupant of the vehicle got themselves out, NZTA have confirmed a clean-up of the area is required.
It's unclear how long the scene will take to be cleared.